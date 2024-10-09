$4,500 fine for attempting to defraud bank of $26,000

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $4,500 yesterday after admitting to attempting to defraud a bank of $26,000 using fake pay slips in 2022.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly presided as Pedro Miller, 38, appeared for the continuation of his trial on three counts of possession of a forged document, uttering a forged document and attempted fraud by false pretenses.

Miller reportedly tried defrauding Commonwealth Bank from a $26,000 loan by providing fake pay slips on May 18–19, 2022.

Miller reversed his earlier position and pleaded guilty to all nine charges against him.

The defendant was fined $4,500 for the offence or risk an eight-month prison term.

Glendon Rolle represented the accused.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.