Appreciation for Dr Eddison Thompson

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I WOULD like to openly thank Dr Eddison Thompson, neurologist, for his compassion, friendliness, and professionalism, that was displayed during my unfortunate visit to the Princess Margaret Hospital. You are amazing, Dr Thompson!

Words fall short to capture my gratitude for the service that was given to my relative who had a surgery the end of September 2024 in the Princess Margaret Hospital performed by Dr Thompson and team.

I worked in the healthcare field for over 46 years with varied experience in midwifery, critical care and healthcare management. I have seen caring nurses, physicians and support staff who work tirelessly to provide exceptional care to their patients and clients during my tenure, but I have never seen anyone before who provided such outstanding care like Dr Eddison Thompson. It was my first time meeting him and he was impressive to put it mildly. It was a great privilege to have met you, sir! The experience that was given is unforgettable and unbelievable.

I was so frustrated in PMH because my relative did not received a discharged summary letter, and it was critical to our visit so, I decided to go to the ward to seek assistance. While I was been turned around and advised to take a seat somewhere by my former colleagues Dr Thompson happened to be on the ward at the time and he said to me said to me, “I was the one who performed the surgery on your relative, I can help you and how is she doing?” It was like God send this Doctor in the form of an angel to rescue me from my teary eye moment.

Dr Thompson advised me to go to the clinic and he will see her in a few minutes, and it was literally few minutes. At that time his Intern was not present yet

in the clinic so he opted to perform a procedure that would normally be done by the Intern!

I thank you, Dr Thompson, for being one of those rare people who was willing to go the extra mile yes, above and beyond for a stranger. Doctor, you have given so much of yourself indeed your empathy has made all the difference during our weakest moments, a very difficult time in our lives, yet you provided a light amongst the dark. I feel truly blessed to have met someone as dedicated as you.

On behalf of my family, I would like to again thank you for your extraordinary service provided in the Princess Margaret Hospital. The way you made us feel will always be remembered with gratitude.

May God bless you and as you continue your journey in this noble profession.

THEODORA ALBURY

Nassau, October 7 2024