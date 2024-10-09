Counselling ordered for man who assaulted his kids

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 51-year-old man was ordered to attend counselling after admitting to assaulting his adult children at their home last month.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux arraigned Prasaint Pati on charges of assault with a dangerous instrument and causing harm.

According to the prosecution, Pati’s daughter began recording him on her phone when he exhibited erratic behaviour at their home on September 29. Pati reportedly attempted to grab the phone and then pushed his daughter against a wall. He also allegedly held a cutlass to his son’s throat.

Pati pleaded guilty to the charges and informed the court that he had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was on medication.

He was granted a conditional discharge, requiring him to attend counselling. He faces a six-month prison sentence if he fails to meet this condition.

The magistrate also encouraged Pati to continue taking his medication as prescribed.

Pati is scheduled to return to court on December 5 for a progress update on his counselling.