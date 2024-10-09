Davis administration ‘fully supports BPL CEO removal’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ENERGY Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said Bahamas Power & Light’s board removed Shevonn Cambridge as the company’s CEO, a decision the Davis administration “fully supports”.

“We trust the board’s judgment and believe this decision aligns with the shared vision of enhancing BPL’s efficiency and services for all Bahamians,” she said in a statement yesterday as government officials avoided clarifying the circumstances and reasons for Mr Cambridge’s ouster.

She said change is part of a broader effort to transform BPL and ensure it is well-positioned for the future.

Toni Seymour has been appointed BPL’s new CEO.

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) president Kyle Wilson told The Tribune Mr Cambridge’s departure was a “surprise” to BPL employees. He described

the former CEO as highly skilled, respected, and well-liked amongst staff.

He said he did not want to speculate about why Mr Cambridge departed.

However, he expressed confidence in Ms Seymour, saying she is qualified and has a good relationship with BPL’s unions. He believes she will bring fresh leadership to the company.

BPL said Ms Seymour is the first Bahamian woman to hold the CEO position in the company’s 68-year history, with a career in the energy sector spanning decades.

“Born and raised on Long Island, Ms Seymour has a unique understanding of the critical challenges faced by Family Island residents in accessing reliable electricity,” BPL said. “Her personal connection to these communities has shaped her commitment to advancing energy resilience and sustainability across The Bahamas.”

Ms Seymour began her career in BPL’s Engineer-in-Training programme and rose to leadership positions.

“As BPL’s new CEO, Ms Seymour’s leadership come at a pivotal time, as the company embarks on a series of transformative initiatives,” BPL said. “These include the Family Island Microgrids and Renewable Energy Projects, designed to bring greater energy independence and sustainability to island communities. She will also spearhead efforts to expand solar power integration and oversee New Providence’s Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), ensuring a cleaner and more reliable energy future for The Bahamas.”

The Davis administration is pursuing the most comprehensive transformation of the energy company in years.

It is arranging an agreement with Pike Corporation to upgrade and manage BPL’s transmission and distribution (T&D) network in New Providence. The deal will involve transferring a significant portion of BPL’s assets.

Pike’s workers and trucks have been seen across the island for weeks, addressing grid issues.