GB bracing for severe weather ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

GRAND Bahama residents are bracing for severe weather conditions as Hurricane Milton makes its way towards Florida and approaches the northwest Bahamas.

Residents are flocking to hardware stores for hurricane supplies, food stores for provisions, and water depots to fill their gallon bottles.

The Dolly Madison Home Centre on Queen’s Highway has reported a surge in sales of hurricane supplies over the past 24 hours.

James Rolle, the general manager, noted a significant increase in customer traffic since the latest forecast and development of Hurricane Milton, which is expected to reach category five as it reaches Florida State.

“Residents are buying candles, flashlights, batteries, portable stoves with butane canisters, and other essential supplies,” said Mr Rolle. “We have been in hurricane mode since June 1, and people have been coming in randomly to purchase hurricane supplies. However, in the last 24 hours, since the announcement of Milton, we’ve seen an uptick in customers preparing for the storm.

“I think there’s a heightened level of awareness, and people are not taking this storm lightly.”

The Tribune also visited Solomon’s in downtown Freeport, where shoppers were busy stocking up on non-perishable goods like tuna, corned beef, sardines, cream, crackers, juices, and bread.

FNM leader Michael Pintard, member of Parliament for Marco City, and his team were out distributing water to residents across Grand Bahama.

“Many persons are anxiety stricken whenever there is a system that is travelling, and to the extent it is remotely close to The Bahamas and has a possibility of changing course, residents are concerned,” he said.

Water stations have been set up in Marco City at the Central Church of God on Pioneer’s Way and at the East Grand Bahama Constituency Office off Royal Palm Way, allowing residents to refill their gallon bottles with drinking water for free.

Several corporate entities are also contributing to relief efforts. Polymers International, for instance, has granted residents access to their freshwater pumps.

Leonard Dames, administrator for West Grand Bahama, said the Incident Command Centre, located on the second floor of the Obadiah Hercules Complex, has been partially activated.

The center will be open from 9am to 5pm, and the emergency contact numbers are 727-9561 and 727-9562.

Mr Dames said executives of the Disaster Risk Management Authority held a Zoom meeting yesterday with all MPs and administrators in Bimini, Abaco, Andros, and Grand Bahama — areas expected to be impacted by the storm.

“During that meeting, a decision was made to partially activate our Incident Command Centers,” he said.

Mr Dames also reported that Bahama Rock has placed loads of sand outside their premises for residents to fill their sandbags, and the Ministry of Works is addressing drainage issues in Eight Mile Rock to alleviate potential flooding.

“We are in a state of readiness, especially in West Grand Bahama,” he said.