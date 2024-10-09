Man on release for sex assault fined for bail breach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 33-year-old man was fined yesterday after he reportedly breached his bail while on release for a sex assault charge against an 18-year-old girl.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Perry Cooper with violation of bail conditions.

Cooper was on Supreme Court bail for the alleged indecent assault of a teenage girl in New Providence on September 27, 2023.

Cooper reportedly breached his court-ordered residential curfew on the night of October 6.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and apologised for his actions.

Cooper was fined $400 for the breach or risk a one-month prison term.