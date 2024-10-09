Man on release for sex assault fined for bail breach

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A 33-year-old man was fined yesterday after he reportedly breached his bail while on release for a sex assault charge against an 18-year-old girl.
Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Perry Cooper with violation of bail conditions.
Cooper was on Supreme Court bail for the alleged indecent assault of a teenage girl in New Providence on September 27, 2023.
Cooper reportedly breached his court-ordered residential curfew on the night of October 6.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and apologised for his actions.
Cooper was fined $400 for the breach or risk a one-month prison term.
