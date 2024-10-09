Pintard: Single major incident could deplete Rand Memorial Hospital’s blood supply

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FNM leader Michael Pintard warned that the Rand Memorial Hospital is facing a shortage of blood bags, saying a single major incident could deplete the hospital’s supply.

He was speaking at the Rotary Club of Lucaya’s weekly luncheon meeting at the Royal Isalander Resort on Tuesday.

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) later acknowledged concerns about the availability of blood bags in public hospitals, particularly at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) in Grand Bahama.

The PHA reported that the current shortage is a global issue, affecting healthcare systems worldwide due to ongoing supply chain disruptions.

PHA said: “It is essential to understand that the current shortage of blood bags is a global issue impacting healthcare systems worldwide, not only The Bahamas or the PHA.

Due to ongoing supply chain disruptions, healthcare providers globally are experiencing similar challenges."

“Despite these obstacles, it has not impacted patients requiring blood transfusions, whether for illness, injury, or pre-and post-operative care, have been impacted by a shortage of blood products.

PHA said its vendor has successfully secured an adequate supply of blood bags and that distribution to their facilities is expected today, fully equipping hospitals to continue meeting the needs of our patients.

Mr Pintard also noted that the hospital is facing staffing shortages in the operating theatre.

“We have a problem where we have theatre available for operation, but insufficient staff in order to use the theatres that we have,” he said.

“And for all of the Allied Health Services, there are shortages.”

The FNM leader recalled that during their previous term in office, an audit of healthcare professionals revealed a shortage of 300 to 350 nurses.

On the issue of food assistance in Grand Bahama, Mr Pintard reported that both he and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson have reached an agreement with the minister responsible for Social Services who reconfirmed that senior citizens who were removed from the food assistance list will be reinstated while they are being verified.

“The decision to take them off the list will be reversed, and they will continue receiving support while the issue is being resolved,” he said. “Persons will remain on the list.”

He stressed the importance of maintaining a social safety net in the current economic climate. “Those of us who live here understand this economy. While we know Grand Bahamians would prefer to be self-sufficient, until that day comes, we must ensure a strong social safety net,” he said.

He also called for the need for greater support for parents with special needs children, particularly those with Down Syndrome. “We need to ensure that we have proper facilities for these parents by establishing a facility in Grand Bahama, as well as to strengthen the existing school here,” he said.

Addressing another critical issue, he called for the establishment of a proper halfway house for women and children escaping domestic violence.

“We need a substantial halfway house for women and children fleeing violent situations at home, who currently have nowhere to stay. Right now, some are being housed at places like Castaways and Royal Islander Resorts, but it’s not sustainable at $100 or $75 a night. We must find a long-term solution,” he said.