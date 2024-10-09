Prepare for the worst, and hope for the best as Milton approaches

BE safe. Be prepared. Be ready for the stormy conditions headed our way.

That was the message being drummed home by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday – and it was the right message to give.

For those who remember Hurricane Joaquin, back in 2015, one of the notable things about that storm was the lack of warning of the storm’s approach.

The apparent lack of preparations at the time was described by then Prime Minister Perry Christie as “a teachable moment”.

Well, if that was the case, then we have learned our lesson.

We hope that the measures announced by the government will prove to have been unnecessary and that we do not suffer major effects from the bad weather that will wash our way from Hurricane Milton as it hits Florida and passes onwards.

We hope that people will be safe. We hope there will be no significant damage. But it is right to give people every chance to prepare to increase the

chances of making those hopes a reality. Schools are being closed on a number of islands, while businesses are making their own measures. BTC announced the closure of several of its offices during the likely adverse weather, while Super Value announced an early closure at 6pm tomorrow to let staff get home safe.

Private schools were making their own decisions on whether to follow the official line for public schools, but it is expected that many will do the same.

All of this should tell you one thing – take these weather conditions seriously.

There has been a separate weather system dropping rain on our islands over the past day or two – and Mr Davis referenced that in his national address, noting the ground has already had to soak up a lot of water. If Milton’s effects add to that, people should anticipate flooding.

Mr Davis warned people to prepare for such conditions, lifting up furniture if necessary if in an area that can be affected by floods.

For good measure, make sure you have your essential documents safe too – in a waterproof container would be wise.

We have faced major storms of course before – so we know the drill. There may be power outages, so stock up on batteries and charge devices. There may be difficulty with access after the weather, so have food and water supplies in stock.

As we say, we hope all will be well. Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst. Most of all, be safe.