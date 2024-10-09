Schoolmate’s tribute to Miller

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Like most of the nation, I was saddened to learn of the demise of Darold Miller, a Bahamian icon in journalism/broadcasting.

I first met Darold in 1966 when we entered the halls of The Government High School on the campus now occupied by the University of the Bahamas. We were placed in the G stream and remained classmates for the entire five years. Our form was a very special one as there were ten boys and nineteen girls so we were a family. Most of the students in our class had known each other from the various primary schools and I was the newbie coming into their circle.

Darold always had a genuine winning smile and a mischievous laugh. He was passionate about Literature and Speech and so it came as no surprise that he chose the career he did. In school, he stood up for his convictions even if he stood alone. That was Darold. He was a humble and mannerly student as in those days, we were about academics and discipline played a vital role. His speaking was always articulate and he enjoyed a good debate. At times he seemed to be beyond his years as he was a very smart student and often-times thought outside the box.

His passion and drive led him to agitate for diplomas for the graduates from The Government High School. Prior to our graduation, the ceremony was known as “Speech Day” and the graduates from the prior year would attend to collect their GCE certificates, while the present graduates would receive only subject prizes and speeches geared at preparing them for the “Real World”, hence the name “Speech Day”. It was his persistence, along with that of a few others, which led to the graduating class of 1971 becoming the first to receive diplomas and the following year, 1972, the name was changed to Graduation Ceremony.

His life and career was not all a bed of roses but he possessed a “bounce-back”

spirit like no other and never missed an opportunity to make lemonade out of the lemons tossed at him. He took pride in his work and his carriage of any event was always colourful and lively. The highlight of his career can be said to be, other than General Elections, the Straw Market Fire. Everyone can still vividly see him asking the firemen “where is the water?”

Yes, Darold Miller has completed his earthly sojourn and gone on to glory leaving behind many memories, both in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. In the words of Frank Sinatra: He did it his way.

The class of 1971 of The Government High School extends sincerest condolences to the entire family and pray that his legacy and style of “Lively and Provocative” broadcasting not be forgotten. May he Rest in Eternal Peace.

VANESSA A SCOTT, JP

TGHS

Class of 1971 Nassau, October 7 2024.