Two year prison for guilty plea to having a loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to having a loaded gun in his Baldwin Street home last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned 23-year-old Alonso Riley, his 19-year-old brother, Anfernee Riley, and their mother, Cerise Riley, on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Alonso was reportedly found with a black Glock Austria pistol and eight rounds of .40 calibre ammunition around 9.20am on October 2.

Alonso pleaded guilty to both charges, while his co-defendants entered not-guilty pleas. As a result, the charges against Anfernee and Cerise Riley were withdrawn.

Alonso’s attorney, K Melvin Munroe,

highlighted his client’s cooperation with police and willingness to take full responsibility for the weapon. He argued that Alonso should receive credit for avoiding a trial and noted his young age and potential for rehabilitation. He also mentioned that Alonso works as an electrician.

Although Mr Munroe acknowledged the serious issue of gun violence, he emphasised that there were no aggravating factors in Alonso’s case and called for leniency in sentencing.

Magistrate Coleby sentenced Alonso to 24 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, recommending that he enrol in electrical courses during his time there.

Before being taken into remand, Alonso thanked the magistrate and embraced his brother and mother, offering them comfort.



