4th Annual Sheri Roberts Tennis Open rocks Abaco

THE 4th Annual Sheri Roberts Open was hosted and organised by the Abaco Tennis Association on October 5-6. It was another exciting and successful Sheri Roberts Open at the Abaco Club on Winding Bay. There were 30 players in the event and from the competitive matches, the following winners emerged:

Junior Female Doubles

Winners - Makayla McDonald/Anya Hepburn

Runners Up- Heavon Box/Cianna Albury

Junior Male Doubles

Winners - Dashan Gardiner/Jaden Alcime

Runners up- Xander Major/Latahj Orlando

Junior Mixed Doubles

Winners- Makayla McDonald/DaShan Gardiner

Runners up -

Anya Hepburn/Xander Major

Senior Female Doubles

Winners- Cameel McDonald/ Chavonne Reid

Runners Up- Donaica Mackey/ Lorna Rolle

Senior Male Doubles

Winners- Joseph Maxene/ Eugene Gibson

Runners Up - Clenardo Davis/ Jaden Alcime

Senior Mixed Doubles

Winners - Donaica

Mackey/ Joseph Maxene

Runner-Up- Cameel McDonald/ Macquel McDonald

Mrs Cameel McDonald, president of the Abaco Tennis Association (ATA) and the officers and members of the ATA thanked Mr. Daron Roberts for sponsoring the tournament for four consecutive years along with The Abaco Sporting Club, who have hosted this event at their private resort.

A special thanks to Ashley Roberts, daughter of Daron and Sheri Roberts who was on hand to present the trophies.ATA also extended thanks to the Abaco Red Cross team lead by Christine Lightbourne who is the designated first responders at all the ATA events.

The presence and participation of the BLTA Treasurer, Mr Tim Dames was appreciated.

The team recognized Mr Tim Dames the most senior player and Shoneah Gardiner the youngest player. Tennis is truly a sport for all ages.

The BLTA congratulates all the winners, runners up and participants. We also congratulate the ATA who is consistent with providing competitive play for juniors and seniors.

This event followed the AiD Claycourt in Nassau and saw some players from Nassau compete in Abaco fostering cross island competition and bonds.

The 4th Annual Sheri Roberts Open provides opportunities for players all across the Bahamas to participate and to display their skills.

ATA has demonstrated their commitment towards the growth and development of tennis in Abaco and across the islands of The Bahamas.