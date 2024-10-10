BPL blames two generators failing for New Providence power outages

ABOUT five per cent of New Providence customers briefly lost power last night after two Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) units tripped offline.

The outage occurred shortly after 7pm, affecting areas such as Bernard Road, Village Road, Lyford Cay, parts of Coral Harbour, Carmichael Road, and Mackey Street.

Arnette Ingraham, a senior manager at BPL, said the company quickly added additional generation and restored power to most affected areas within an hour. Recovery efforts were ongoing at the time, with crews expecting full restoration soon after.

The outage comes as authorities warn of possible power disruptions with Hurricane Milton approaching.

Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis told reporters Tuesday night that the country’s infrastructure lacks the resilience to endure strong storm conditions, highlighting the need to build more robust systems as part of ongoing energy sector improvements.

She added that this effort is part of their ongoing work to transform the energy sector.