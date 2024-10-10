Family Island chief councillors frustrated over govt’s unfulfilled pledge to amend Local Government Act

By EARYEL BOWLEG and KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporters

SOME Family Island chief councillors are frustrated waiting on the Davis administration to fulfil its pledge to enhance local government powers.

Works and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said in March that his ministry had drafted amendments to the Local Government Act to strengthen the impact of local government on Family Island communities.

He told The Tribune yesterday that officials are finalising the amendments to present to Cabinet.

The government had hired consultants to redraft the Local Government Act to give more power to Family Island councils, including greater ability to raise revenue.

Roscoe Thompson, chairman of the Marsh Harbour-Spring City Township and council member for North Abaco, said he believes authority has become even more centralised in central government under the Davis administration, particularly in building permits and business licences.

He acknowledged that approval from New Providence is needed for significant developments, such as projects falling under the Hotel Encouragement Act. However, he questioned why local government authority is being undermined for more routine matters, particularly in Abaco.

He further suggested that revenue from local parking meters, for example, could fund infrastructure improvements like road maintenance and public space upkeep.

Crooked Island Chief Councillor David Ferguson expressed similar concerns, pointing out that the southern islands, including Crooked Island, have been overlooked for years.

“The southern islands have been neglected by basically all governments,” Mr Ferguson said. “Little has changed in Crooked Island.”

Neither Mr Ferguson nor Mr Thompson directly blamed any specific administration or political party but acknowledged that successive governments have failed to deliver the necessary reforms.

The councillor raised concerns about the ongoing decline in Crooked Island’s population, given how it affects its long-term sustainability.

He said the central government should make a more significant effort to connect with and support the Family Islands, particularly the southern regions. He called for a more visible ministerial presence and long-term planning to support the islands’ development.

Meanwhile, Central Andros’ acting Chief Councillor Rodney Hanna said he believes work is progressing on amending local government powers, but doubts this will happen for their term.

He said finance is the main reason for the needed enhancement.

He said the funds allocated to local districts are insufficient, with over 78 percent of their budget going to salaries. This financial strain prevents them from addressing critical needs within their communities.

He also pointed out that the government has cut capital funding, preventing the district from carrying out important infrastructure projects.