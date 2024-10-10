Grand Bahama and Abaco to feel weakened Milton today

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

BIMINI and Grand Bahama were expected to face strong winds starting around midnight today as Hurricane Milton approached Florida.

Trenard Tynes, a senior meteorologist in Grand Bahama, said the storm remained on track to land in Tampa by evening today. Milton, a category five storm at its peak, weakened to a category three storm yesterday as it neared Florida.

Mr Tynes said while The Bahamas won’t face a direct hit, Bimini and West Grand Bahama will feel the storm’s affects, with winds reaching 15 to 20mph and sea swells rising two to four feet above normal tide. The storm’s main impact on the northwest Bahamas will be gusty winds and some flooding in low-lying coastal areas, but no major damage is expected.

Mr Tynes noted that wind gusts could reach up to 45 knots by midday, with East Grand Bahama and Abaco seeing similar conditions later in the afternoon and evening.

Though rainfall will be light, any precipitation could cause flooding due to saturated ground from a previous weather system. Mr Tynes warned that power lines and tree branches might be brought down by strong winds and advised residents to secure outdoor furniture and boats to prevent damage. Residents are also urged to stay indoors during the worst of the storm.

Bimini is expected to improve by Thursday afternoon, with West Grand Bahama clearing by Friday morning. Abaco should see conditions improve by Friday night.

Government officials are prepared to respond if needed. Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey, said agencies are ready for any emergencies. Kingsley Smith, MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, emphasised the need for vigilance, noting that the Ministry of Works has already started clearing drains from Hepburn Town to West End.

The Incident Command Centre at the Obadiah Hercules Wilchcombe Complex is fully activated, and emergency numbers are operational for any issues that might arise during the storm.