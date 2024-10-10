Man admits to knocking out neighbour with piece of wood

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was placed on probation after admitting to knocking a neighbour unconscious with a piece of wood during an altercation on Deveaux Street last week.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux arraigned Shaquille Thompson, 31, on charges of assault with a dangerous instrument and causing harm.

Thompson reportedly struck his neighbour on the back of the head with the piece of wood, knocking him out, during an argument around 1.40pm on October 3.

Thompson pleaded guilty to the charges and apologised for his actions, admitting that he had let his anger overwhelm him.

Magistrate Deveaux placed him on probation for six months and ordered him to pay $500 in compensation to the complainant. He faces six months in prison if he fails to meet either condition.