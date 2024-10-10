Ten-year-old Antonio donates hair to Wigs for Kids

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

TEN-year-old Antonio Hernandez, Jr, will sit before his classmates at Eva Hilton School tomorrow to cut off more than a year’s worth of hair, which he plans to donate to Wigs for Kids, a charity that provides wigs for children battling cancer.

“A lot of people said that they wanted my hair,” Antonio said. “So I was wondering, maybe I could give them my hair. After that, I decided I would grow my hair long so I could cut it and donate it.”

The Hernandez family, including Antonio’s mother and father, Antonio, Sr, and Candace, and his sister — who has also engaged in acts of charity — were immediately supportive. Moved by his son’s gesture, Antonio’s father decided to grow his hair alongside him to show solidarity.

“If he can do it, so can I!” Mr Hernandez exclaimed, expecting to cut his hair with his son during Friday’s ceremony. Antonio’s mother, Candace Hernandez, told The Tribune that the journey had not been easy, citing sweaty soccer matches and tangled hair after school. “We’ve been through a lot this year,” she said.

Candace shared how becoming a school prefect in February inspired Antonio to take on a bigger role in his community. After much thought, he decided to grow his hair to donate to children in need, an initiative that reflects his determination to follow in the footsteps of his sister, who inspired him when she was a prefect.

According to Candace, Antonio’s school, Eva Hilton Primary, has fully supported his initiative, expressing their pride. She noted that the school made an exception for Antonio’s long hair, allowing him to wear a covering to comply with school guidelines.

In addition to growing his hair for donation, Antonio has also taken on another charitable initiative, creating colouring books designed to lift the spirits of children undergoing cancer treatments. Titled “The Colour of Courage,” the book is filled with vibrant and uplifting images aimed at bringing joy and comfort to young patients during their difficult journeys.

The Hernandez family has made the colouring books available on Amazon, and Antonio plans to donate copies to local cancer support groups and the Cancer Society to ensure they reach as many children as possible.