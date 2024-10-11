$7,500 bail granted for charge of having gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after allegedly being found with a loaded firearm in New Providence last week.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Fabian Sears on charges of possessing an unlicenced firearm and ammunition. He and others were reportedly found in possession of a black Taurus G3C 9mm pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition on October 4.

Sears pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorney, Maria Daxon, noted that he is a father of young children. Although Assistant Superintendent of Police Lewis, the prosecutor, mentioned that Sears had a prior drug-related fine from May 2022, there were no objections to bail.

The magistrate granted bail, setting it at $7,500 with one or two sureties.

Sears must sign in at Quakoo Street Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by 7pm and will be fitted with an electronic monitoring device.

His trial is set to begin on December 3.