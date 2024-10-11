A year on and still no answer on WSC death

By LEANDRA ROLLE

A YEAR after Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) employee Tony Scriven died in a workplace accident, meaningful information about the findings from the investigation into his death have still not been disclosed.

Tony Lamont Scriven, WSC’s area manager in Abaco, was inspecting a water plant in Sweetings Cay with several employees on September 30 when a water tank collapsed and fell on him.

He was overseeing the inspection of the new reverse osmosis plant and the three water tanks that store 20,000 gallons of water on the cay.

One month after the incident, WSC consultant Loretta Butler-Turner promised a comprehensive review of the accident and noted the corporation had been in contact with Mr Scriven’s family.

However, no update has since been provided on the internal investigation.

In response to questions from The Tribune this week, WSC officials said the osmosis plant is now fully operational, producing over 5,000 gallons of water daily, surpassing the community’s average daily use of 3,000 gallons.

“Our daily monitoring ensures a consistent supply of safe, clean water,” the WSC said. “This project underscores our dedication to improving water access for all Bahamians, and we take pride in the progress made. In memory of Tony Scriven, we continue striving for excellence and safety in every aspect of our operations, honouring his legacy by ensuring a better, safer future for all our colleagues and communities.”

The corporation said Scriven’s loss continues to affect workers deeply and that they have strengthened their commitment to a culture of vigilance in response to the tragedy.

Scriven left behind a wife and four children.