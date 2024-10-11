All clear - and time to clean up

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS and DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporters

THE Bahamas received the all-clear for its northern islands yesterday following the passage of Hurricane Milton, which caused flooding and power outages in Bimini and Grand Bahama but resulted in minimal damage overall.

While the storm did not make a direct hit, Bimini and West Grand Bahama experienced gusty winds of 15 to 20mph and sea swells of two to four feet above normal. In Sweeting Cay, Grand Bahama, power and water outages were reported, while blocked drains in West End prompted the Ministry of Works to engage contractors for quick clearance to help floodwaters recede.

Shelters across the region reported low occupancy. Maurice Moore Primary School and St George’s High School each had one occupant, Eight Mile Rock Gymnasium had five, and the Christ the King special needs shelter also had one. All shelters remained open until the tropical storm warning was lifted.

In Bimini, communication services were disrupted for both BTC and Aliv, but crews were mobilized to restore service. Moores Island in Abaco experienced similar communication and electricity outages, with utility companies working to restore normalcy. The Abaco Central Pines shelter was open but had no occupants.

Bahamas Power and Light Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham reported specific issues affecting electricity in Abaco. She noted that areas such as Central and South Abaco experienced interruptions due to problems with a generator unit at Guana Cay, which supplies power to several surrounding islands.

As the storm moved north, residents in Grand Bahama reported localised flooding, particularly in Eight Mile Rock and along coastal areas. Power outages were noted in some regions, with less than ten percent of Grand Bahama Power Company customers affected. Efforts to restore power were expected to begin once weather conditions improved and it was safe for crews to operate.

Residents in Queen’s Cove expressed relief, with one stating that the community fared well despite the storm, noting only a brief power dip and minimal rain. Most locals stayed put during the storm, and many vehicles remained unmoved.

Yesterday, as the storm was downgraded to a Category One, Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRM) managing director Aaron Sargent urged residents to remain cautious, as precipitation could cause flooding due to already saturated ground from previous weather systems.