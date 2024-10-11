Bail breacher has defiant attitude in court

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN displayed open defiance in court yesterday, refusing to address the magistrate after being accused of breaching his bail conditions, which stemmed from charges of hitting a police officer with his car.

Terez Curry, 26, was arraigned by Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr on five counts of violating bail conditions and one count of causing damage.

Curry had been granted bail after allegedly assaulting a police corporal with his brown 2016 Honda Civic at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on April 16. The incident was widely circulated on social media through video footage.

While on bail, Curry allegedly failed to check in at his local police station on five occasions between June 23 and October 6. He is also accused of deliberately damaging his electronic monitoring device on October 7.

When the charges were read, Curry refused to respond to the magistrate’s inquiry regarding his plea, avoided eye contact, and kept his head turned away. Magistrate Allen tried to involve Curry’s mother, who was present in court, in persuading her son to cooperate, but without success. Curry was also heard using profanity from the dock.

The court entered a not-guilty plea on Curry’s behalf and remanded him to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He is scheduled to return to court on October 15 before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.