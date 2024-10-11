DRMA say they are not involved in Dorian investigation

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRMA), responsible for preparing the country for disasters, is not involved in what Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis referred to as administrative efforts to investigate deaths related to Hurricane Dorian, according to DRMA Managing Director Aarone Sargent.

He noted during an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing yesterday that the DRMA only became operational this year and did not exist during Hurricane Dorian.

Press secretary Keisha Adderley vaguely elaborated on Mr Davis’ reference, saying agencies like the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force will examine the matter and how problems can be prevented in the future.

In opposition, Mr Davis suggested an independent investigation by external police or a commission of inquiry might be needed to determine the fate of those still missing in Abaco and Grand Bahama after the storm.

On Tuesday, he said his administration had decided against a formal inquiry, directing limited resources to other critical areas instead.

His approach caused some Abaco residents to reflect on what they feel has been a minimal effort by successive administrations to fully assess the impact of the monster storm.

In June 2020, then-National Security Minister Marvin Dames reported that 279 people were missing after Dorian, while then-Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash said only 33 remained unaccounted for. After the recovery of three unidentified bodies in February 2020, the now-defunct National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported a death toll of 74.

On Wednesday, Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands called Mr Davis’s stance on a formal inquiry into the deaths “disappointing”.

He argued that a formal inquiry is less about assessing the state’s response to the storm and more about giving closure to families who lost loved ones.

“Today he supports it, tomorrow he doesn’t,” Dr Sands said. “It makes it very difficult to know where he honestly stands and whether or not his comments are simply comments of expediency or comments that he supports from his heart.”