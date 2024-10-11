Enter the Dojo! BASSAI Bahamas Karate-Dojo’s Third Annual Tourney was a great success

BASSAI Bahamas Karate-Dojo (BBKD) held its Third Annual Bahamas Karate Tournament on Saturday, October 5 at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium.

The event was hosted by Renshi Shawn Smith, Sr.

The recent karate tournament in New Providence featured an impressive turnout of over 100 participants hailing from 12 local karate schools.

This event was particularly significant as it marked the first time that competitors from 10 international karate dojos participated, with representatives coming from countries such as Guadeloupe, France, Japan, Egypt, and the United States.

The audience was thoroughly engaged by the vibrant and skillful performances of all the competitors, which contributed to a thrilling atmosphere throughout the event. This year, the BBKD honourees included distinguished individuals such as Shihan Yasuyoshi Saito, the chief instructor of Japan Karate-Do International, who celebrated an impressive 50 years of dedication as a Shotokan karate instructor; Shihan Julian Rolle, the chief instructor of 3S; sensei Nicholas Mazzuca from Japan Karate International; and sensei Andres Fabres Crosa, also from Japan Karate International.

This tournament has undoubtedly established a remarkable precedent for future local competitions.