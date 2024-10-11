Horror as boy, 8, is found hanged

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

AN eight-year-old boy died in a suspected suicide yesterday.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened on St Albans Drive just before noon.

An older sibling reportedly found the child unresponsive in his bedroom with a belt around his neck, hanging from the security bars of a window.

The sibling immediately alerted a parent, who contacted authorities. Emergency medical responders arrived, performed resuscitation efforts, and transported the boy to the hospital. The child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

An eerie silence hung over the area of yesterday’s incident as anxious neighbours and curious onlookers gathered, awaiting word from the police. The tension was palpable as officers moved in and out of the home. Witnesses reported seeing several children emerge from the house, visibly shaken and in tears, as parents consoled them.

This event brought further attention to ongoing mental health concerns in the country, with Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville describing suicide as a “serious issue” in The Bahamas. He told reporters yesterday that 41 newly trained mental health nurses will be joining the country’s workforce as early as today to help address mental health needs.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to mental health through the enactment of the Mental Health Act 2023, which aimed to modernise the country’s mental health services and ensure accessible care.