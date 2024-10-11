PM Davis mourns passing of 'progressive warrior' Philip Galanis

By AVA TURNQUEST

By AVA TURNQUEST

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

PROMINENT businessman, former parliamentarian, and columnist Philip Galanis has died.

Prime Minister Philip Davis confirmed Mr Galanis' passing in a statement this morning.

Mr Davis expressed his deep sorrow over the loss, calling Mr Galanis a "progressive warrior and a nation builder".

"This is not just a loss for me; it is a profound loss for our Party and our entire country," Mr Davis said.

"Phil was not only a progressive warrior and a nation builder; he was a man of unshakable integrity, candid in his views, and truthful to his convictions. He spoke his mind, always believing in the power of truth and the importance of standing up for what he felt was right for our country. He never wavered in his belief in The Bahamas, even when his opinions were met with opposition."

Mr Davis continued: "Phil had a rare gift—he could see things as they truly were and speak with clarity, but he also had a heart that cared deeply for others and for this nation. He always believed in lifting others up and was never afraid to offer his honest advice, even when it was tough to hear."

Galanis' career was marked by public service and significant contributions to the field of accounting, founding HLB Galanis & Co and serving as the Managing Partner of Ernst & Young in The Bahamas. He served as a member of Parliament and the Senate for 15 years, with one term in the House of Assembly and two terms in the Senate. Galanis also served as President of The Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean, Chairman of The Bahamas Trade Commission and as the country’s Chief Negotiator during World Trade Organization accession talks.

Galanis was also known for his weekly column, Consider This, published in the Nassau Guardian, where he engaged readers in discussions on national issues. His book, All Things Considered, is a compilation of his articles, reflecting his passion for public discourse.

Mr Davis extended his deepest sympathies to Galanis’ wife, Tonya and their daughter, Zoë.

Mr Davis said: "[Mr Galanis] He believed that to build a better Bahamas, we needed to be honest with ourselves about where we stood and courageous about where we wanted to go. His passing feels like losing a pillar of strength—a voice that rang true, a friend who was always there. Phil’s life was a testament to the power of conviction, and he has left an enduring legacy that will guide us for years to come.

Mr Davis added: "Phil’s spirit will live on in every effort we make to continue the work he started. We will honor his memory by remaining true to the ideals he held dear and by building the future he envisioned. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may we all strive to embody the strength, conviction, and love he showed to us all."