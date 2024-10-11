Shipping companies lead in consumer complaints

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

COMPLAINTS against shipping companies increased this year, with people complaining about prices and lost packages, according to Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) chairman Randy Rolle.

He said the commission had received 334 complaints since January, a new record.

People also complained about construction companies, food stores, utilities and auto parts stores.

Regarding shipping companies, he said: “Customers want to know that once their package is lost, it’s solved in a timely manner. Of course, people have been complaining as well too about not being able to get refunds when they’ve lost packages and the time that takes.”

Mr Rolle said the commission recently visited eight or nine companies to review their procedures. He said the goal was to better understand how the businesses operate and provide guidance on best practices.

The CPC has also seen a rise in anonymous complaints this year, with 22 customers opting not to file official complaints due to fear of backlash.

He said the commission expects complaints to increase to 580-600 by next year after it increases outreach efforts.

He also stressed the importance of keeping receipts, especially during hurricane season, when the risks of scams and price gouging increase.