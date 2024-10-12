Former parliamentarian Philip Galanis 'respected political figure'

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

TRIBUTES continued to pour in on Friday for former parliamentarian Philip Galanis, with former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham remembering him as a dedicated and respected political figure who transcended partisan lines.

Mr Galanis was pronounced dead Friday after he was reportedly found unresponsive in his home.

“I was shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Philip Galanis, a former colleague, in the House of Assembly,” Mr Ingraham said in a statement Friday.

“A proud, dedicated member of the Progressive Liberal Party, Philip never allowed politics to interfere with his personal relationships.”

Reflecting on Mr Galanis’s time in Parliament, Mr Ingraham described him as “an always well-prepared member” whose contributions were both substantial and constructive.

“I thought it unfortunate when he did not seek re-election,” he added. “Philip held firm views on the advancement of Bahamians in The Bahamas and willingly shared them with colleagues regardless to political affiliation.

At the time of his death, Mr Galanis was chairman of the Bahamas Trade Commission, having previously served in various public roles, including as senator and member of parliament.

Beyond politics, Mr Galanis’s advocacy for Bahamians was a hallmark of his career. He was known for his weekly column, Consider This, published in the Nassau Guardian, where he engaged readers in discussions on national issues.

Mr Ingraham said Mr Galanis was an important voice in the country who would be greatly missed.

FNM leader Michael Pintard expressed similar sentiments, describing Mr Galanis as a “compelling and brilliant voice” who was unafraid to speak truth to power, both within and outside his party.

He added that Mr Galanis loved The Bahamas and believed in its potential to become a model nation.

Both men extended condolences to Mr Galanis’s family, including his wife Tonya, his children David, Isaac, and Zoe, his eight siblings, and his extended family and friends.