Gaming employee accused of stealing $5K

A WOMAN was granted bail on Friday after she allegedly stole over $5,000 while working at Paradise Games in July.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Anthonique Saunders, 28, on stealing by reason of employment.

Saunders allegedly stole $5,687.33 from Paradise Games in New Providence on July 13.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Saunders' bail was set at $3,500 with one or two sureties. She must sign in at the Fox Hill Police Station on the first Monday of every month.

Saunders' trial begins on January 13.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.