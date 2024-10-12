Glass Window Bridge closed due to high swells

By JADE RUSSELL

THE Glass Window Bridge in Gregory Town, Eleuthera, was closed on Friday due to high swells and tides following Hurricane Milton.

North Eleuthera District Administrator Gwendolyn Patram told The Tribune that the Ministry of Works, in consultation with the island’s administration and police, announced the bridge closure at 11am yesterday.

Videos circulating online show waves crashing over the bridge. Ms Patram said the bridge is expected to reopen today.

She emphasized the importance of the bridge, noting that thousands of people use it daily. Ms Patram urged residents to drive safely and stay alert over the weekend.

In September, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said the Glass Window Bridge in Exuma requires urgent reconstruction. He highlighted that the bridge is vital for transporting thousands of Bahamians annually and that plans are in place to ensure its rebuilding and maintenance.

Mr Sweeting also revealed that the government is focusing on improvements for seven bridges across the country. Talks with international lenders are ongoing to fund repairs for several bridges in poor condition, including the Glass Window Bridge in Eleuthera. Other bridges in need of urgent attention include the Stafford Creek Bridge in Andros and the Ferry Bridge in Exuma.

Mr Sweeting stressed the importance of securing funding for these projects, as some bridges have become dangerously deteriorated. Cabinet has approved the use of UCAF credit to finance the Glass Window Bridge project, with the Ministry of Finance confirming that the loan will be secured through the Bridge Authority. The project is expected to be finalised by early 2025, with construction slated for completion by 2027.

The Bahamas has 40 bridges, 17 of which are considered major structures.

In June, Mr Sweeting said reconstructing the Glass Window Bridge would cost $60 million.