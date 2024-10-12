Man admits to assaulting his ex

By PAVEL BAILEY Tribune Staff Reporter pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he allegedly threatened to seriously injure his ex-girlfriend at the Mall at Marathon last week.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Durran Miller, 38, on threats of grievous harm and assault on Friday.

Miller admitted to assaulting his ex but pleaded not guilty to the threat charge.

The defendant allegedly threatened to to grievously harm Shaqia Moss on Robinson Road on October 3.

Miller admitted to hitting the complainant but vehemently denied threatening her.

The magistrate elected to withhold sentencing until his trial is completed.

Miller’s bail was set at $3,000 with one or two sureties.

He must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Thursday by 6pm.

Miller’s trial begins on November 5.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.