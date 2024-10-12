Pair granted conditional discharge after pleading guilty to causing harm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN were granted a conditional discharge on Friday after they admitted to attacking and injuring a man last week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Ronald Louis and Adner Archange on causing harm.

The pair reportedly attacked and injured a man in New Providence.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to the charge. The pair claimed that they only acted because the complainant had wronged them.

Magistrate Serville criticized the defendants and told them they had no right to attack anyone.

The magistrate ordered that the defendants be of good behavior for six months.

Should the defendants commit any offense in that time they would face a fine or a three month prison term.

The defendants are to return to court for report on April 11, 2025.