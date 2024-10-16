BNT concerned over mistreatment of conch

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas National Trust (BNT) has expressed concern over reports of cruise passengers mistreating juvenile queen conchs on Princess Cays and has pledged to investigate the allegations.

The issue came to light after a passenger, Heidi Havelka, contacted BNT and several news outlets and reported witnessing multiple passengers collecting live juvenile queen conchs during an excursion on Princess Cays.

In her email, Ms Havelka said passengers were “leaving them on the beach to suffocate with the intention of taking them as souvenirs” and highlighted the inadequacy of current security measures to protect the conch.

“While I am aware that your security team would not allow the conchs back on the ship, this safeguard is insufficient,” she wrote. “By the time the conchs would have been discovered, they likely would have already died of suffocation.”

“Additionally, the security checks were not thoroughly scanning bags, and the security personnel would have no way of knowing if the conchs were hidden in passengers’ pockets. Relying solely on security measures does not adequately protect these vulnerable creatures.”

In her email, Ms Havelka underscored the vulnerability of queen conch, a species under serious threat, and called for preventive measures.

“The situation I observed on Princess Cays could have been easily prevented with a simple announcement or briefing on wildlife protection laws before passengers disembark in these sensitive ecosystems,” she added.

She also urged the cruise line to consider implementing regular announcements or briefings to inform passengers about Bahamian wildlife laws, particularly those protecting queen conch, and to encourage responsible behaviour.

When contacted for comment, a Bahamas National Trust (BNT) representative confirmed they were aware of the passenger’s claims and planned to investigate the matter.

The spokesperson said they expect everyone entering The Bahamas to follow environmental regulations, whether visiting a national park or not. They added that they will determine the best course of action once more details about the incident are available.