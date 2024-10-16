Champions crowned at third BFFL Heroes Tournament

The Bahamas Flag Football League (BFFL) hosted a successful third edition of the heroes tournament over the holiday weekend at the Winton Rugby Field.

It was a highly competitive showdown between the Predators and Team Bamboo Shack in the 9v9 matchup. The Predators went on to win the championship in the division with a score of 13-12.

Quincy “Animal” Anderson took home the MVP crown for the Predators squad. The Lynx team, hailing from the Cayman Islands, knocked off the Avengers 6-0 in the 8v8 women’s championship matchup.

Scimone Chin was a standout performer for the Lynx which earned her the MVP trophy. The Cayman Islands was also represented well in the 5v5 men’s division.

The Cobras got revenge against the two-time defending champions Abaco Sharks with a narrow 13-12 victory. The Cobras’ John Karanoski came away with the MVP honours.