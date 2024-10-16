By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Third baseman Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr got his first American League divisional championship hit, but missed out on a scoring opportunity as the New York Yankees pulled off their second straight victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

In doubling up Cleveland 6-3 for the win, New York took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series at the Yankee Stadium in New York last night.

Game three and four will be played back-to-back on Thursday and Friday nights at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

If necessary, game five will be on Saturday. The winner of this series will advance to the World Series to play the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. Fellow Bahamian Antoan Richardson is the first base coach for the Mets. That series is tied at 1-1 going into game three tonight with game four on Thursday, both in New York. After cooling off, Chisholm Jr. completed this offensive attack for the Ynkees in the bottom of the eight with a grounder Andres Gimenez, who flipped the ball over to first baseman Josh Naylor for the first out.

Chisholm Jr, acquitted from the NMimi Marlins in July, broke out of an 0-for-4 appearance in game one on Tuesday night by going 1-for-4 in game two last night.

Making some adjustments to his chilly weather beating on his eyes in his third at-bat in the bottom of the sixth, Chisholh Jr drilled a pitch deep to left field over the head of Steven Kwan.

The ball bounced off the wall and Chisholm It was credited with a double for his first hit of the series with the Yankees holding onto a slim 3-2 lead.

But after shortstop Anthony Volpr and with first baseman Anthony Rizzo at the plate, Chisholm Jr. attempted to steal third. He stopped and hs=itated in trying to get back to second.

By the time he made up his mind, he tried to slide into the base, only to be tagged out on a throw from pitcher Erik Sabrowski to shortstop Brayan Rocchio for the first out.

Rizzo then ripped a grounder down the right side for a double, scoring Volpe and with what could have been one for Chisholm Jr as well if he was still on base.

Chisholm Jr. popped out to third baseman Jose Rqamirez in foul territory for the second out in the third.

In his first at-bat, Chisholm Jr struck= out on a foul tip to end the first inning for the Yankees.