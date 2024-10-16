‘Grand Lucayan sale waits on buyer meeting requirements’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the government is still waiting on a potential buyer of the Grand Lucayan resort to meet key requirements.

He said once this happens, “we’ll go ahead with it.”

Last month, Mr Davis expressed optimism that arrangements for the sale would be finalised “within the next two weeks or so,” but there has been no further update since then.

He told reporters meetings with the potential buyer had been “fruitful and progressive” so far.

FNM leader Michael Pintard criticised him on Sunday for ongoing delays in selling the resort, noting that his recent pledge to finalise the resort’s sale had yet to materialise.

In response, Mr Davis said the FNM was responsible for a poor deal in the past, suggesting they were inadequate negotiators and thus lacked the credibility to comment on the current situation.

“What,” he asked, “did they do when they had it? They bought it at a price that we thought it wasn’t worth, and bought it with less assets than it really had. I don’t want to speak to that because that’s looking backward. They cannot lecture us on what we’re doing.”

“They have failed. We’re still working. We’re still here. Wait and see.”