Man accused of stabbing his father in neck and shoulder

A 21-year-old man was granted bail yesterday after he was accused of stabbing his father in the neck and shoulder last week in their home.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Joshua Dorsett, 21, on grievous harm, assault with a dangerous instrument and assault.

Dorsett allegedly seriously injured his father, Marvin Dorsett, on October 11 in New Providence.

The complainant in this matter reportedly suffered stab wounds to his neck and shoulder.

During the incident, the defendant allegedly assaulted his father with a rock.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained his innocence.

Prosecutor Inspector Cordero Farrington objected to Dorsett’s bail. Inspector Farrington said the defendant had a pending damage charge before the court and that the incident occurred in the family home.

The defendant responded that he had alternative living arrangements.

Dorsett’s bail was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties. The defendant was warned not to interfere with the complainant and not to come within 100 feet of him.

The defendant will also be fitted with a monitoring device and must sign in at Western Police Station every Tuesday and Saturday by 7pm.

Dorsett’s trial begins on November 29.