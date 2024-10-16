Romer: Aviation exam not designed to set anyone up for failure

By Keile Campbell

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

AVIATION Director Dr Kenneth Romer said the government is taking steps to comply with international safety standards without jeopardizing the careers of pilots, despite mounting concerns over a new mandatory air law exam.

The exam, introduced following an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audit and a subsequent review by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), aims to ensure Bahamian pilots are well versed in civil aviation regulations — essential for maintaining the country’s Category 1 safety status.

“It’s not designed to test their flying competency or proficiency, but rather their knowledge of civil aviation regulations,” Dr Romer said yesterday during a meeting with the Rotary Club of Nassau, noting the exam’s role in maintaining global aviation standards.

The Bahamas Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has pushed back against the exam, criticising the lack of consultation and citing insufficient preparation materials and time for pilots. In a letter to Civil Aviation Director General Alexander Ferguson, the BALPA “strongly urged” the government to delay implementing the new exam, which all pilots and airmen must pass to renew their licences.

While the Civil Aviation Authority has allowed pilots up to four attempts to pass and clarify the exam content, pilots still feel unprepared. The BALPA warned that the lack of preparation could lead to flight delays and exacerbate the country’s pilot shortage. The union is also considering legal action if their concerns are not resolved.

Dr Romer acknowledged these concerns and said: “It’s not designed to set any talent up for failure. It’s a requirement of the ICAO audit, and we will continue to meet with them. I’m going to personally meet with them to hear any concerns.”

“Any concerns, we’re here as partners with our aviation community. Where there are concerns, we listen, come together as stakeholders, and try to help address them.”