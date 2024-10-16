Sensei Randy Johnson goes back to basics

AFTER spending the majority of his life training some of the top martial artists in the country, sensei Randy Johnson has gone back to the basics working with another future generation of competitors.

After spending the past 40 years teaching the art of kicking and punching, Johnson said he was inspired to establish the White Dove Organisation at Columbus Primary School for the past six years under the assistance of former principal Jacqueline Sands.

Ever since it was established in November 2019, Johnson has hosted an awards banquet with this year’s event held on Monday at Columbus Primary.

Before the awards were presented to the deserving competitors, the youngsters took the opportunity to demonstrate to their family members and friends what they had been taught by Johnson and his instructors.

“I’m very encouraged. The programme is in a good place,” Johnson said. “The youngsters are making progress in every aspect and I have some great instructors that are working with me to develop these young people.

“We also have a very good parents’ association and a vibrant board of directors to ensure that every step we take, we do it the right way.”

Sands, who welcomed the after-school programme when she was the principal, said she saw an instant improvement in the performances of the students involved at Columbus Primary.

As the keynote speaker during the banquet, Sands said not only did they see the improvement of the students in their behaviour, but it also showed up in the overall academic performances as well.

“We know that it had been in no small way the impact from this organization,” she stressed. “The discipline and Godly principle instilled in the students has been noted by the teachers, parents and students and by extension, the community.

“We would have seen students who were playing around and not performing to their potential, receiving C grades and above as a result of being a part of this programme.”

Sands said she was proud to announce that some of the students involved in the programme went on to grada=ute and enrol in private high schools and several have gone on to attend the University of the Bahamas.

“Mr Johnwon, I just came to say thank you for giving to the Lord. These are lives that have changed. Thank you for giving to the Lord. I am so glad that you gave.”

As one of the members of the Board of Directors, Sands advised Johnson to “continue my brother. Do not worry about doing well. For you will surely reap if you faint not.”

A number of martial artists, who got their training under Johnson, showed their support and to congratulate their former instructor on the job he continues to do.

As he looked ahead to the future, Johnson said the ultimate goal is that the youngsters would give their lives to Christ and they become more productive citizens in the country.

“I wo0uld like to wee each and every one of them to do the best they can in their classroom,” Johnson stressed. “Whatever area they chose, they work in, I would like them to be able to achieve their best and to develop themselves as they progress and stay out of the hands of the law.”

With a number of programmes saturated around the island, Johnson said there are at least 10 instructors, who are assisting him on a daily basis. with the mporev than 200 competitors participating in the free-for-all programme.

From 3-4 pm every Wednesday, Johnson conducts a session at Centerville Primary School every Monday, EP Roberts Primary School and Tuesday and Thursday at Columbus Primary School, which also hosts a programme on Sundays from 2-3:30 pm.

Interested persons can contact Johnon at qny of the programmes to get their children involved in the White Dove Ministry.

Special Awards:

Student of the year:

(1) Kimora Smith.

Most outstanding Camper:

(1) William Lockhart.

Most Helpful students:

(1) Mesha Murphy

(2) Mes Ash

(3) Joden Dill

(4) Amarie Thompson.

Parent of the year:

(1) Mrs Sherique DiLL.

Grandparent of the year:

(1) Mrs Tedena McKenzie..

Special Guests:

(1)Minister Jomo Campbell,

(2) Mrs Jacqueline sands former principal Columbus primary School,

(3)Relresentives from: Judith P Thompson primary School,

(4) EP Roberts primary School,

(5) The Bahamas Martial Arts Federate,

(6) Chinese Go Jo international,

(7) Bai Sing Institute,

(8) Black Belts and seniors of white Dove Martial Arts institute,

(9) Manassas Simms, Youth Director Bahamas Conference of Seventh Day Adventist,

(10) Centerville urban renewal,

(11) Englerston Urban renewal.



