‘Suicides more commonly are teens and young adults’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AFTER the shocking suspected suicide of an eight-year-old boy last week, renowned psychiatrist Dr David Allen said he is aware of children aged 10 and 11 committing suicide, adding that there are more people in his outreach programmes talking about wanting to hurt themselves.

“I work with a lot of suicides in my career,” he said. “Even when they try to kill themselves, they would say mom and daddy tried their best, or you’re the best parents. The child always tries to give the benefit to the parent.”

Last week’s suspected suicide of Mariano Chery, eight, is still under investigation by police. His mother told The Tribune she suspects social media may have played a role, as Mariano frequently watched TikTok, YouTube, and played games on Roblox, an online game platform and game creation system.

Dr Allen said after Mariano’s death, he received a call from a concerned mother whose 12-year-old child had expressed suicidal thoughts. He said that children often mimic the behaviour of others, which can be dangerous, but he was able to help the mother and child resolve the situation.

Dr Allen also pointed out that many video games children play involve violence, making it difficult to distinguish between actual depression and behaviour influenced by online content.

Dr Wendy Fernander, president of the Bahamas Psychological Association, said Mariano’s death is the youngest case of suspected suicide the association has ever recorded. She noted that suicide is most common among young people aged 15 to 24.

She said social media significantly affects mental health as it reduces face-to-face interactions. Some online trends and video games, she warned, glorify self-harm and suicide, promoting these as solutions to distress.

“People who end their lives or attempt to do so are often influenced by what they see online,” she said.

She shared an example of a parent whose child encountered suicide and self-harm themes while watching anime. She explained that those who attempt suicide often do not intend to die but are seeking attention, saying: “Please look at me. I’m hurting.”

She urged students experiencing distress to contact a guidance counsellor, teacher, parent, or friend. The Bahamas Psychological Association also offers helplines staffed by qualified professionals for anyone in need of support.