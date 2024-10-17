Coleby-Davis clarifies BPL’s Power Purchase Agreement

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ENERGY Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis clarified in the House of Assembly that Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is not renting two newly commissioned turbine engines to improve power reliability.

“It is a power purchase agreement which includes the cost of fuel and the capacity, not a rental,” she told Parliamentarians while discussing the new agreement between BPL and Bahamas Utilities Holdings Limited. “Nothing has been divesting out of the hands of BPL.”

She revealed new details about the partnership yesterday, saying it is governed by a 30-year power agreement, which also allows BPL to assume full ownership and control of this power generation segment once it is financially stronger.

“The PPA for this project includes clearly defined key performance indicators and penalties for non-performance,” she added. “Provisions have also been included to lock down rates, which will protect Bahamian households and businesses from large cost fluctuations.”

Her comments followed Tuesday’s commissioning ceremony for two 31-megawatt GE dual-fuel turbine engines supplied by Bahamas Utilities Holdings, which operate on both diesel and natural gas at Clifton Pier.

The new turbines, which are said to be 35 percent more efficient and emit 30 percent fewer emissions than most older generators currently operating, are part of the government’s latest energy reform initiative.

She acknowledged scepticism surrounding the government’s energy reform plans but said it would not “deter us from acting”.

She said the partnership between BPL and BUC represents a strategic solution that has proven effective in transforming the energy market.

“In many countries, including the United States, PPAs have been successful in positively transforming the energy system, delivering consistent electricity supply, reducing carbon emissions, and providing cost-savings,” she said.

“The partnership with Bahamas Utilities Holdings Limited will allow for BPL to increase its generation capacity, with direct benefits for households and businesses in New Providence such as improved reliability in electricity service.”

Currently, New Providence has an electricity capacity of 256 megawatts. The new engines would add 62 megawatts to the grid at full capacity.

By June 2025, officials expect these dual-fuel turbines to run entirely on LNG, lowering emissions, reducing costs, and providing reliable power for families and businesses.

She said the government’s reform plans also include transitioning all existing BUC plants from rental arrangements to be governed under the PPA.