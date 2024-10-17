CONCACAF Nations League: ‘Junkanoo Boyz’ suffer 6-2 loss against Barbados

THE Bahamas senior men’s national soccer team went into the October window of their CONCACAF Nations League group stage with the hopes of being promoted to League B, but Barbados had other plans.

The Bajan team dealt the “Junkanoo Boyz” a 6-2 loss on Tuesday night at the Wildey Turf in Bridgetown, Barbados.

While the home team got promoted to League B with an unblemished 4-0-0 win/draw/loss record in Group A standings, The Bahamas finished second with a 1-1-2 record and were left out of the CONCACAF Nations League play-in.

Brandon Adderley picked up right where he left off last game in the win against the US Virgin Islands over the weekend. He scored the first goal of the contest within six minutes. He launched a right-footed shot into the box to score the opener at the sixth minute mark.

It was his sixth goal of CONCACAF Nations League play in League C, Group A and his third goal in the October window.

Barbados’ Andre Applewaithe responded with the equaliser two minutes later to lock the score at 1-1.Niall Reid-Stephen helped Barbados to get the ball to the back of the net once again, this time on a penalty kick that put his team ahead 2-1.

Barbados was in charge of the game 3-1 after Sheran Hoyte connected on a right-footed shot in the box at the 26th minute to extend the lead.

An own goal by Nicoli Braithwaite just two minutes before halftime helped The Bahamas to close in 3-2.

In the second half, it was all Barbados. The host team’s Omani Leacock made good on a shot within the six-yard box at the 47th minute to put his team in front by two goals (4-2).

Barbados’ remaining two goals were scored by Applewaithe (52’) and Hoyte (64’) to close out the ‘Junkanoo Boyz’ in the group stage of the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League.

Barbados (Group A), Belize (Group B), Saint Kitts and Nevis (Group C) and the Cayman Islands (Group C) all advanced to the CONCACAF Nations League play-in and were promoted to League B.

The ‘Junkanoo Boyz’ will stay in League C for CONCACAF Nations League in 2025.