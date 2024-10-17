Goombay Punch: Exclusive Limited-Edition Congratulatory Cans for Susan Chase

CARIBBEAN Bottling Company (CBC), local producers of Coca-Cola and Dasani products, hosted a celebratory affair to launch the limited-edition Bahamas Goombay Punch Susan Chase packaging.

This special edition Susan Chase design is in honour of the sloop winning the 2023/2024 Bahamas Goombay Punch Cup.

The event, attended by Minister Clay Sweeting, Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs, captain Stefan Knowles and the skippers of the Susan Chase at the Nassau Yacht Club, was a celebration of all things sailing and Bahamas Goombay Punch.

In 2022, CBC linked the beloved national beverage, Bahamas Goombay Punch, to sailing with the creation of the Bahamas Goombay Punch Cup competition.

Minister Sweeting shared his astounding approval of CBC’s incorporation of culture and business.

“Programmes like the Bahamas Goombay Punch Cup are crucial to preserving and advancing our rich cultural tradition of sailing. Since 2022 this collaboration between the private sector and the sailing community has not only celebrated the heritage of regattas but also provides the necessary resources to sustain the sport,” said Minister Sweeting.

Stefan Knowles, captain of Susan Chase, shared what it means to have his sloop exclusively featured on the Bahamas Goombay Punch cans. “It is a privilege to be on the Bahamas Goombay Punch can for sailing. This just goes to show how Caribbean Bottling Company is actively pouring into our communities, making them a great corporate citizen,” he said.

Since the competition’s inception, sailors across The Bahamas were judged throughout three regattas - The Best of The Best, The National Family Island and The Long Island Regatta.

Each sailing season the Bahamas Goombay Punch Cup rotates between different classes - the 2023-2024 winners took the crown in the B-Class.

In addition to earning bragging rights, the Susan Chase of Long Island also won $5,000.00 and an $8,000.00 stipend was awarded to Long Island’s Junior Sailing Club. “The Goombay Punch Cup has the potential to leave a legacy for Bahamians sailing. By offering financial incentives and national recognition, it encourages more sailors to participate, enhancing competition and skill development.

“Add to that, featuring different classes each year will create a wider platform for sailors of all levels to showcase their abilities, ensuring that the sport continues to thrive,” stated Minister Sweeting.

Knowles knows all too well about legacies. He revealed how exciting this win was for him and his family.

“Winning is truly an honour, especially because the boat is named after my mother. Susan Chase has been in my family for 61 years so my parents were very happy we won the championship and that our sloop will be on the Bahamas Goombay Punch cans,” Knowles said.

Both CBC and Minister Sweeting recognise that the future of sailing is in the youth. “This is why CBC ensures that junior sailors are also impacted through the Bahamas Goombay Punch Cup.”

Minister Sweeting expressed hopes that the E-Class sloops would be next to be featured on the Bahamas Goombay Punch cans, providing a major boost to young skippers.

“Highlighting sloops like the Sugar Loaf will not only encourage our young sailors who are already involved, but may also inspire future sailors to join and participate in our national sport,” Minster Sweeting stated.

The sailors of Sugar Loaf are members of the Eleuthera Sailing Academy (ESA), demonstrating how junior sailing organisations actively aid in the preservation of Bahamian culture.

As the beginning of the 2024/2025 sailing season kicks off in a few weeks, Minister Sweeting encourages all the participating sailors to lead with heart.

“I encourage you to embrace this opportunity with determination and pride.

“Sailing is deeply rooted in our Bahamian heritage, and each of you represents the strength and resilience of our people. As you prepare for the first leg at the Best of the Best, know that your hard work and dedication are already a testament to your passion for the sport,” he said.