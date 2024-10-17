Govt breaks ground on new $6.8m clinic in Mangrove Cay, Andros

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS of Mangrove Cay, Andros, could soon have access to healthcare that could eliminate the need to travel to New Providence for basic medical services, as the government broke ground for a new medical clinic valued at over $6.8m yesterday.

The clinic, located near the Clarence A Bain International Airport, will cover 14,460 square feet and feature hurricane-impact windows, an attached morgue, a standalone medical waste building, and emergency service cottages. It will offer a wide range of medical services, including laboratory testing, X-rays, ultrasounds, telemedicine, and IT platforms to ensure connectivity with tertiary facilities in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the clinic would allow residents to receive high-quality medical care without leaving the island.

“We understand the challenges that come with living on a Family Island,” he said. “We know the difficulties that can arise when a loved one falls ill, and the necessary medical care is not immediately available; this clinic will help to ease those challenges and provide a peace of mind that comes from knowing quality care is close by. As I stand here, I can’t help but feel proud of the progress we are making in healthcare.”

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville acknowledged the project’s delays. He said the Progressive Liberal Party began work on the Mangrove Cay clinic in 2016, but it was halted after Hurricane Matthew and the party’s loss in the general election. He said the Davis administration is now fulfilling its promise to provide healthcare facilities to Mangrove Cay and other Family Islands in need.

Dr Darville said the clinic is being funded by the Ministry of Finance and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). He added that officials anticipate three ambulances will be delivered to Andros by the end of this week or next.

Leon Lundy, MP for Mangrove Cay, South Andros, and Central Andros, called the clinic a step toward a healthier, stronger, and more progressive Andros.

“We are laying the foundation for a brighter future for the island and its people,” Mr Lundy said.

The clinic is expected to be completed in 15 to 18 months. The contract was signed yesterday with Bastian Brothers Construction Company of Mangrove Cay, Andros, serving as the general contractor.

Livingston Forbes from the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs’ special project infrastructure unit is the project architect. The structural and civil engineers are Island Dimensions Development Company.