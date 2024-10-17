Jonquel and Liberty take 2-1 series lead

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

Game three of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals shifted to Minneapolis, Minnesota, but that was not a problem for Grand Bahamian Jonquel “JJ” Jones and the top-seeded New York Liberty last night.

The Minnesota Lynx took a different approach to game three by being more aggressive early on but New York responded to the call in the second half and defeated their opponents 80-77 at the Target Centre.

New York is now sitting in the driver’s seat 2-1 in the best-of-five championship series with just one game separating the team from their first WNBA championship in the history of the franchise.

It would also be the first WNBA crown for Grand Bahamian big Jones, who has been unsuccessful on her previous three trips (2019, 2022 and 2023) to the WNBA’s final round.

Breanna Stewart showed why she deserved to be selected to the All-WNBA first team and why she is a former MVP. She lit up the Target Centre for a game-high 30 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.She made 9-of-20 field goals and went 10-of-10 at the freethrow line. Jones, who made the cut for the All-WNBA second team, chipped in 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes of action. Three-point sniper Sabrina Ionsecu not only played a pivotal role in shutting down the Lynx on Wednesday but dropped 13 points, five rebounds and dished out six helpers on the night.

Prior to game three, Minnesota had hoped for a better start after falling behind to the Liberty in the first two games of the series and they got it.

The Lynx benefited greatly from the home court advantage in the opening quarter. They started game three on a 14-5 run which blossomed into a 15-point lead (28-13) at the 1:20 mark.

They ended the first period up 10 (28-18) after Jones helped the Libs to shave down the lead with a pair of made free throws at the charity stripe.

Minnesota held a double-digit edge for most of the second quarter until long range shooter Ionescu was on target for a driving floater with six seconds remaining until halftime.

The Lynx were still on top 43-35 as both teams headed back to the locker rooms.

New York clearly came out of the break with newfound motivation and made it their business to chip away at the lead.

The Libs had an offensive surge in the third quarter and outscored the Lynx 26-19.

Stewart could not be stopped on offence and scored the last five points for the Liberty to close out the third period.

She converted an and one play after being fouled by Courtney Williams on a jumper and placed the Libs within 1 (62-61) with one more quarter left.

After climbing out of a 15-point hole, the 2023 WNBA MVP was in peak form and helped the Liberty to tie the score at 66 with a big shot from deep with 6:57 remaining.

It would be none other than the Grand Bahamian WNBA Second All-Team forward to make back-to-back buckets and give the Libs their first lead since the first quarter.

Ionescu followed up Jones’ go-head layup with a three to put New York ahead 77-73 with under a minute remaining.

WNBA defensive player of the year Napheesa Collier managed to knot the score at 77 with two freebies at the freethrow line. However, Ionescu would spoil Minnesota’s night with a deep step-back three to put the nail in the coffin.

The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year had 22 points, 9 rebounds and five steals in the loss.

The Liberty had an efficient shooting night making 45.9 per cent of their field goals and 40 per cent of their threes. Meanwhile, Minnesota shot 38.7 per cent on their field goals but made 42.9 per cent of their threes.

New York also made it count at the free throw line canning 14-of-14 free throws in the game.

New York will have the chance to secure their first WNBA title on Friday night at 8pm in the Target Centre.