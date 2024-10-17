Minister: I’m no cheat

Coleby-Davis denies social media claims and calls for probe
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
ENERGY Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis filed a complaint with police against social media personality Brittany Harris, accusing her of criminal libel.
In a letter to Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander, Ms Coleby-Davis’s attorney, Owen Wells, said Ms Harris defamed his client by falsely accusing her in a recent social media post of engaging in corrupt practices while in office and participating in extramarital affairs.
Mr Wells said her claims were untrue and fabricated to tarnish Ms Coleby-Davis’s reputation and expose her to public ridicule.
Ms Harris made the allegations on her Facebook page called “Island Tea”, claiming she would release voice notes from a friend of Mrs Coleby-Davis that would confirm the accusations.
“The false accusations aren’t only damaging to our client personally and professionally but have the potential to cause irreparable harm to her standing as a public servant and the integrity of the office she holds,” Mr Wells wrote.
“The malicious nature of the post coupled with its wide dissemination on a public forum like Facebook warrants immediate and serious attention.”
Mr Wells said that, given the severity of the allegations, damage had already been inflicted.
He called on police to investigate and pursue criminal libel charges.
“We trust that the necessary action will be taken to ensure that the individual responsible is held accountable under the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” he said.
Commissioner Fernander could not be reached for comment yesterday.
Comments
Porcupine 1 day ago
"The false accusations aren’t only damaging to our client personally and professionally but have the potential to cause irreparable harm to her standing as a public servant and the integrity of the office she holds,” Mr Wells wrote." Some people seem unaware that there is no integrity to any office here. What are we missing?
Regardless 21 hours, 9 minutes ago
Oh how now so many play since Ivan Johnson is gone.
ExposedU2C 20 hours, 15 minutes ago
"Cheat", No! Slut, "Yes!".
And let's not forget that she should have been charged with attempted homicide when she tried to run-over with her car that poor police officer who was later told not to press charges against her or else.
Sickened 19 hours, 50 minutes ago
Wow! Trouble and controversy follow this female like an STD. I guess that the truth about the baby daddy can only be put to rest once the baby is born and a DNA test has been performed. Maybe she will refuse a DNA test for some reason and that part of the case will be thrown out.
TalRussell 18 hours, 13 minutes ago
Note: Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis filed a complaint. -- The Tribune's Chief Reporter and Radio Anchor Comrade "Sister" Leandra Rolle, might wish to contact the official complainant to the COP -- To establish as to. -- Was it done as a private member of the colony's popoulaces' or in an ministerial capacity? -- Presuming was done in writing and not by voice message left for COP. -- Publish a true and certified copy and stationary used of by duh letter of the maker of duh complaint. -- Is it duh member of popoulaces' or crown minister who's the lawyer's client --Yes?
sheeprunner12 16 hours, 42 minutes ago
The problem is ....... Can the Police bring anything guilty against an MP who already rammed and injured an officer and got away with that???????
The gal is Teflon ...... Brave knows why
Sign in to comment
OpenID