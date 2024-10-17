Texas A&M favoured to win NCAA Women’s golf invite

TEXAS A&M is not only serving as the host school for this week’s White Sands Bahamas NCAA Women’s Invitational at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Paradise Island, Bahamas, but it will enter the competition as the favourite in the 10-team field.

The 54-hole event is scheduled for October 18-20).

The Aggies have the best golfer in the field in reigning NCAA individual champion Adela Cernousek of France, who bested the national field by three strokes in May.

And Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio of Spain is a strong player as well. Garcia-Poggio finished 16th at the 2024 NCAA Championship and enters the new season as a preseason first-team All-America, according to Golf Channel.

Texas A&M is ranked ninth in the preseason poll released by Golfweek ahead of the initial NCAA rankings.

“Our one-two punch is as good as anyone in the country,” noted Texas A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell. “But we have to find four good scores each day to give ourselves a good chance. I have felt a connection to the island for quite some time now, and to be able to bring the Aggies to paradise is an honour. It has been special to see this event grow since 2019 and we can’t wait to tee it up this week.”

Georgia and Baylor would appear to offer the best challenge to the Aggies. Georgia is ranked No. 28 in the preseason poll, while Baylor is No. 29. Other teams competing are Abilene Christian, College of Charleston, Coastal Carolina, Kansas, Missouri, Purdue and Xavier.

The women will play the course at 6,415 yards over the par 72 Ocean Club Golf Course. Texas, Campbell, Lipscomb and Kansas State are past winners of the women’s competition.

Kansas State won the title last year by seven strokes.