The Cleveland Guardians took some of the pressure off themselves and placed it on Bahamian Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr and his New York Yankees in their Major League Baseball’s 2024 American League Championship Series.

At home at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, the Guardians pulled off a 7-5 victory on a two-run home run from David Fry in the bottom of the tenth to cut their best-of-seven series to 2-1.

With the possible sweep out the window, the Yankees will prepare for game four and five tonight and Saturday in Cleveland.

If necessary, the final two games will be back in New York on Monday and Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Chisholm Jr, acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade in July, batted fifth in the line-up and went 1-for-4 with his second steal in the series and a strike out and a walk last night. With the game extended to extra innings after Cleveland rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to even the score at 5-5, Chisholm Jr grounded out to second baseman Andres Gimenez to first baseman Josh Naylor for the second out.

After watching Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hit back-to-back home runs with two outs to put the Yankees up 4-3 in the top of the eighth inning, Chisholm Jr followed with a single on a ground ball to centre fielder Lane Thomas.

Chisholm Jr then stole second, but he was left stranded there as Jon Berti flew out to right fielder Daniel Schneemnn for the third out.

As Cleveland made a pitching change in the seventh, Chisholm Jr greeted Tim Herrin, who replaced Cade Smith, with a lead off walk.

However, his time on base was short lived as Jon Berti grounded into double play on the relay from third baseman Jose Ramirez to second baseman Andres Gimenez to first baseman Josh Naylor to pick off Chisholm Jr going to second and Jon Berti at first.

With New York trailing 2-1 going into the fourth, Chisholm Jr led off grounding out to Gimenez to first baseman Josh Naylor for the first out.

In his first at-bat in the first inning, Chisholm Jr was called out on strikes for the third out.

As they await the outcome of their series, Chisholm Jr is hoping that fellow Bahamian Antoan Richardson and his New York Mets will advance to the World Series as well. Richardson and the Mets are facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship. The Dodgers were leading 2-1 going into last night’s game four in New York. Game five is set for tonight. If necessary, game six will be in Los Angeles on Sunday. And Game seven is scheduled for Monday, if necessary.