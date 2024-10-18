Kaylia Capri: ‘I’m about to take that beautiful title off your beautiful waist’

By BRENT STUBBS

BAHAMIAN female pro wrestler Kaylia Capri said her main objective in coming home to compete again is to dismantle Mazerati for the All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW) women’s championship belt.

The duo will be a part of Saturday night’s show at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium, which will also feature ‘Pope’ Eliah Burke as he puts his title on the line against JTG.

On Thursday, there was a lot of trash-talking between Kaylia Capri and Mazerati for their women’s showdown and the Pope and JTC for the men’s title.

One thing is for certain, there was no love lost between the competitors as they entertained the Hibiscus Room at SuperClubs Breezes to highlight the show, coming off their successful debut in the “Baha Bash” on June 29 in the Grand Hyatt at Baha Mar.

Hometown girl Kaylia Capri said she’s what the ACW needs and she intends to show Mazerati that while she’s a nice looking car, “those old parts are pretty hard to find.”

Taking exception to the comments, Mazarati said she’s the finest piece of machinery in the wrestling business, having travelled around from city to city and country to country.

“You’re hearing about it now. I’m about to take that beautiful title off your beautiful waist and your beautiful car. It’s just a lot of old parts that you will never be able to find again,” Kaylia Capri said.

“The Capri Sun is rising Mazarati. Don’t you feel it? Don’t you feel the new era?”

Mazarati quickly responded that she feels the greatness in herself and even though he’s putting her title on the line, she still has five other titles at home.

At home, Kaylia Capri said she’s feeling “amazing” to be able to come back and show the Bahamian people what she’s been working on with her craft.

“The last time we were here, we were at a smaller venue and I think we booked it out very well with the draw,” she said.

“I think with this show, we will have more people out.

“So I’m very excited to be home and to put on a show for the Bahamian people. I’m not only ready to be the Bahamas’ first female wrestler, but all Caribbean Wrestling very first All Caribbean women’s champion.”

Mazarati said after climbing up the tree and breaking down Vnessa Craven, what makes it any different for her to break a little branch on a tree in Kaylia Campri on her home soil.

As for the men’s title, Pope said he and JTC enjoyed a relationship for 20 years, but this will be the first time that their paths will cross for them to clash in the ring.

“After 20 year,I’ve been waiting 20 years to get my hands on you and I know you feel that way and much stronger now that your brother has this *(title),” Pope said.

“You are still my brother, but we go back. We go way back. We started together with WWE. We were like two flat tires. We stayed together. But make no mistake, come Saturday, I see you and I see you as the enemy.”

In response, JTG told the ‘Pope’ that will take care of him. He said for 20 years, he’s been a fake brother, who was humble and he’s had enough of it.

“You ever been around somebody and you know you are better than them, but you had to lower yourself,” JTG said. “Twenty years later, I’m here to tell you in your face, plain and simple, I don’t like you. I will show the world that I don’t like you. After I take the belt, I will be a pride All Caribbean champion. I will take that title to Trinidad.”

Also expected on the show are the following:

Baha Boyz vs Bruce Cross; Izaiah Zane vs (FEW Digital Media champion) Tito Colada; Manny Lo vs (FEW champion) Jay Rios de la Sangre; Ameera Roze vs (FEW Digital Media champion) Cassandra Golden; Danny Limelight and Senator Bobby Powell vvs Da Russell Twins; Maya World vs Vanessa Kraven; Kenny King vs Lince Dorado; Jada Stone vs JC Storm and The Infantry vs (QCW Tag Team champions) Nu Nation.

The doors will open for Saturday’s show at 1 pm when the VIP meet and greet will take place. The general admission will enter at 3 pm and the matches will start at 6 pm.

There will be a live pro wrestling seminar that will take place from 6-8 pm tonight at the gymnasium. All persons interested in learning more about the sport are invited to attend.