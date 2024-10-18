Mingoes fall to MAU in South Florida

DORAL, Florida — The University of The Bahamas men’s soccer team suffered a 6-0 defeat against the Millennia Atlantic University Macaws at the Doral Meadow Park Football Field in Doral, Florida, on October 17.

It was one of the worse defeats under head coach Alex Thompson and their second loss of the season.

“It was terrible,” Thompson said.

“MAU is a very good team, and they gave us trouble last year. I saw their recent run of games and they had some great results. We just needed to disrupt what they do well which is a lot of midfield rotations, quick touches and good in one-on-one situations.”

The Macaws were able to get the scoring going in the second minute on a free kick to take the early 1-0.

The Mingoes tried to advance the ball to the Macaws 18-yard box, but those attempts were thwarted by the Macaws defence. After 45 minutes, the home team found the back of the net four times to go into the half with a 4-0 lead.

Thompson made some changes to his attack which included moving the leading goalscorer Ronaldo Green from defensive midfielder to striker.

The Mingoes were able to make more offensive runs and win some free-kicks around the Macaws’ 18-yard box. However, those chances were not able to get to the back of the net.

The Macaws scored two more goals by the 70th minute to put the game away for good. It will be a quick turnaround for the Mingoes as they have a rematch against MAU on Saturday, October 19.

“We have the game filmed. So, I will evaluate the film and see what went well and obviously a lot did not go well. We will look to mark better,” Thompson said.

The loss drops the Mingoes to a 2-2-3 win/lose/draw record on the season.




