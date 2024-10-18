Mom forgives son’s killers but wants justice done

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE mother of a 21-year-old man killed in Grand Bahama over the weekend said she has already forgiven his killers but “won’t forget”, and wants justice.

Police said when they responded to a disturbance at a business on Polaris Drive in Caravel Beach shortly after 2am on Sunday, they found a group of males engaged in a physical altercation, which they managed to de-escalate, leading the crowd to disperse.

Soon after, police were notified that two men had been admitted to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. A third man, Kennedy Webb, was later brought in with stab wounds to his lower body and back. He was pronounced dead upon arrival, with no vital signs detected.

Webb’s mother, Aniska Rolle, expressed her grief in an emotional interview with ZNS Northern Edition that aired on Wednesday.

“He didn’t have a bad life,” she said. “He had one or two little obstacles, but he wasn’t a bad person. Kennedy was very loving. Everyone loved him.”

Days before he was killed, Webb and his mother appeared in a viral video of a grocery store. In the clip, Ms Rolle shielded him as other men threatened and insulted him.

ZNS reported that the mother does not believe the two incidents were not connected. Instead, she said he was defending his friend when he was stabbed, with the man telling her: “My best friend get killed for me.”

She had this message for the attacker: “I forgive you all wherever you are, but I won’t forget. May the law and justice be done and deal with you all.”

In a Facebook post, the mother further professed her love for her children.

“A mother’s love is deep,” she said. “I crossed oceans for my children, and I won’t stop. Anyone who knows me know I love my children. Even as adults, they are babies. I standed (sic) in the gap for Kennedy. My baby, mummy thought I was coming back home to you.”