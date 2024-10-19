'Clear, Build, Hold' crime strategy targets Englerston on Monday

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip "Brave" Davis on Friday unveiled a three-phase crime plan jointly led by the police and the Ministries of National Security and Education to combat gangs and violent crime and enhance public safety, with the first iteration to target the Englerston community.

At a press conference, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said Englerston was selected for the first round of the "Clear, Hold, Build" initiative due to recent crime trends that indicate a rise in serious crimes like murder and attempted murder, armed robberies, and reports of gunshots. Eight of the country’s murders this year have occurred within the Englerston community, Mr Fernander said.

The initiative will start on Monday, and the "clear and hold" phase will last approximately three to four weeks, focusing on disrupting gang operations, targeting leaders and members, and removing vehicles and abandoned buildings linked to criminal activities.

Mr Fernander said law enforcement will adopt a zero-tolerance approach during this period, actively investigating gang offences and seeking to seize criminal assets. Police strategy will feature the execution of warrants at known 'drug and stash houses', targeting abandoned buildings and derelict vehicles, and aggressive monitoring to disrupt criminal activities via saturation patrols, CCTV, and drone surveillance.

Mr Davis explained the "build" phase will follow this period, and reflects a broader five-pillar strategy that includes prevention, prosecution, punishment, and rehabilitation, supported by recent legislative measures designed to streamline judicial processes.

“The Englerston neighbourhood was chosen by the gang and crime taskforce as the first neighborhood to benefit from this initiative. The decision was based on several factors: evidence provided by the Royal Bahamas Police Force on the increase of gang activity, combined with a strong urban renewal presence, community efforts, and the positive work of many local pastors in that area,” Mr Davis said during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr Davis said police will collaborate with various government agencies, such as the Department of Social Services and the Ministry of Health, to provide necessary support and services to the community. The taskforce will also engage with local organizations and implement programs aimed at improving the overall quality of life for both young people and the elderly.

Mr Davis continued: “The Ministry of Health will engage with people with drug dependencies to provide addiction and mental health support, and this is important because we believe that many of our challenges relate to how we treat persons with mental health issues and trying to bring them back to normality."

“The intention here is not to criminalize homeless people or local drug users but rather to offer support and compassion to turn their lives around. With this group, the aim is to implement solutions, not to inflict punishment.”

On Friday, Mr Fernander identified specific high-crime areas in Englerston, including Wilson Track and Montel Heights, where police efforts will be concentrated. He also noted plans to engage community organizations and implement programs to improve the quality of life for both young people and the elderly.

For her part, Englerston MP and Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin highlighted the challenges facing young people in schools and emphasized the need for multi-dimensional and targeted interventions to address the roots of violent crime in the country and engender true change.

Mrs Hanna-Martin expressed pride in representing Englerston, noting its rich history and the achievements of area residents, while acknowledging the responsibility to support families and the thousands of children in the area.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, Economic Minister Michael Halkitias, and religious leaders from the Englerston community were present at the press conference.